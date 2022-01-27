Russia, Ukraine Agree to Uphold Donbas Ceasefire in “Tough” Negotiation That Excluded Biden and the US

On Wednesday, several high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine met in Paris, France to discuss the tense situation that has developed over the former Russian territory, holding what Moscow described as a “tough” negotiation.

After a nerve-wracking eight-hour back and forth, the two sides agreed to put aside their differences and uphold a previously agreed upon ceasefire in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

German and French officials were also present as arbiters for the seemingly highly-productive meeting. The quartet of countries had come together in 2014 and 2015 during the Donbas war to hammer out the original peace treaty, so they came together once again, attempting to find a workable solution for all parties that does not result in catastrophic conflict.

“The talks were held at the Elysee, the residence of French President Emmanuel Macron. In a statement, the Elysee said that the envoys “support unconditional respect for the ceasefire and full adherence to the ceasefire strengthening measures of July 22, 2020, regardless of differences on other issues relating to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

After the meeting, Russian delegate Dmitry Kozak explained that “despite all the differences in interpretations [between Russia and Ukraine], we agreed that the ceasefire must be maintained by all the parties in line with the accords.”

The four countries are set to resume talks in two weeks in Berlin, Germany. Until then, the prospect of war kicking off hot has gone ice cold, thanks to the unconditional nature of the peace agreement.

Too bad, Warhawks. You’re gonna have to wait.

BREAKING: Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have agreed to an "unconditional observance of the cease fire" in eastern Ukraine. Another meeting between the four countries will be held in Berlin in two weeks. More to follow at https://t.co/8g7t93TZKU pic.twitter.com/5PB3aEflIS — DW News (@dwnews) January 26, 2022

Noticeably absent from the negotiations was the US, which has been essentially provoking conflict between the two countries and sending weapons to Ukraine covertly – despite having no legitimate national interest in the conflict.

In fact, NATO doesn’t even want Ukraine to join the alliance. The country is viewed as corrupt and thought of as a burden if it were to join.

Because of the actions of Biden’s state department – mainly its unnegotiable demands for Ukraine to join NATO – several countries in Europe have begun to distance themselves from the US and NATO to try and deal with Russia in a more grounded way.

According to Jack Posobiec, Germany had even rejected Biden’s phone call when Wednesday’s meeting had been announced last week.

The world is paying attention to Biden’s corruption, Posobiec points out.

The original agreement between Russia and Ukraine officially put an end to the bloody war in Donbas, which according to the Ukrainian government, took the lives of nearly 14,000 of its people, including over 3,300 citizens (compared to 500 Russians). Although the war has essentially fizzled out since the ceasefire, there have been occasional incidents of conflict, but nothing major – and nothing that is officially sponsored by either government.

Hopefully, the two sides can come to a longer-term understanding when they meet again in two weeks.

Until then, Biden and the rest of the DC Swamp will just have to sit on their hands – Europe can handle itself.

