Second Global COVID Summit Announced: Main Goal Will Be to Vaccinate Everyone on Planet, Everywhere

The Biden White House announced its participation in a second global COVID summit on May 12, 2022.

JUST IN – White House announces second global COVID summit on May 12 aiming to "bring solutions to vaccinate the world for everyone, everywhere." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 18, 2022

The goal of this new summit aiming to “bring solutions to vaccinate the world for everyone, everywhere.”

They’re still pushing the experimental vaccines that wear off in a few months.

Unreal.

