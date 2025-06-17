Sen. Tim Kaine Introduces War Powers Resolution To Prevent War With Iran

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Monday introduced a War Powers Resolution that would require a debate and a vote in Congress before the US enters Israel’s war against Iran with offensive support.

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict,” Kaine said.

“The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress,” the Virginia senator added.

War Powers resolutions are privileged, meaning Kaine’s bill will force the Senate to consider and vote on the measure quickly. Contact your senator and urge them to support Kaine’s legislation. If you’re a resident of Virginia, contact Kaine and thank him for his efforts to prevent the US from entering a war with Iran.

Kaine’s resolution comes amid signs that the US may enter the war by launching airstrikes on Iran, which could provoke Iranian missile attacks on US bases across the region and result in significant US casualties.

A similar effort will be launched in the House, as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he would be introducing his own resolution on Tuesday. “This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote on X. “I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also been strongly critical of the US support for Israel’s war. “Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she wrote on X on Sunday. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”