DOOCY TIME: "Our team in Texas is saying that you guys are starting to give smartphones to border crossers hoping that they'll use the phones to check in or to be tracked. Which part of that is supposed to deter people from crossing illegally into the States?" pic.twitter.com/xiwM1i4ReV
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2022
Posted: April 7, 2022
3 thoughts on “Smartphones to border crossers”
Invert thats all they do. We know why they gave them phones
smartphones=tracking device, no matter who carries one
Don’t buy the real big phones
It’s hard to get the wildlife to eat them