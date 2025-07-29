SNEAKO spots a suspicious person, who might be connected to Mossad, sharing information with the media to try and link the Manhattan active shooter to the “Free Palestine” movement. 😳 pic.twitter.com/CrFzKbQc3n
— Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) July 29, 2025
Location, location, LOCATION!!
From NBC:
“The gunman then shot a woman taking cover behind a pillar and fired at others before he took an elevator to the 33rd floor, where he opened fire again and killed another person, she said. ‘We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,’ Tisch said.”
“33rd floor”
And let me guess – it wasn’t one pillar he took cover behind – it was 2 pillars next to each other & he escaped between them. And the elevator he ascended in was called The Phoenix. LOL!
Well you gotta laugh that they’re still using that sh*t in media reporting like we all don’t know what they’re up to.
And here comes Kathy. She’s telling us what she wants for the whole nation:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OB9nOWKGRv0
Tench, is there any way you can get back here?
This “SNEAKO” talking head is yet another deceiver in a long line of deceivers in the “alternative” media. Notice how they are all separating “zionists” from jews. This should be the one big red flag right at the moment that everyone should be taking notice of!
Is it “zionists” who’ve been officially thrown out of nations tons of time in the last couple of thousand years for doing what they do?
NO! It’s jews.
jews
jews
jews
Are you getting why they’re trying to obfuscate yet?
It’s NOT the “zionists” or the “globalists” or the “bankers” or any other of the numerous labels they use to water this down & confuse you.
It’s the….. jews
How hard is it really to just identify the single problem & say those 4 little letters…
jews
They certainly won’t give you anywhere near as much sh*t & call you an “antisemite” if you call them a “zionist” because they know they’ve fooled you if you do. But try calling them a…
jew
Try saying that the problem is the…
jews
…and see how they react. Then you’ll know you’re over the target!
jews