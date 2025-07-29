Israeli Forces Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli Forces killed at least 98 Palestinians over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli strikes continued and more aid seekers were gunned down by the IDF.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of another two Palestinians were found in the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them until now.”

Israeli strikes on Monday included an attack that hit a house and neighboring tents in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza. At least 12 people were killed in the strike, including Soad al-Shaer, who was seven months pregnant.

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike, according to medics, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

According to The Associated Press, after Shaer was killed, her baby girl was delivered in a complex emergency cesarean at the Nasser Hospital. The baby was placed in an incubator and was breathing with assistance from a ventilator, but died later in the day.

Another Israeli strike hit a house in Khan Younis, killing 11 people. According to officials at the Nasser Hospital, more than half of the dead were women and children.

Israeli strikes also hit other parts of Gaza, with Gaza’s Civil Defense agency reporting that it conducted rescue operations in North Gaza, Gaza City, Deir el-Balaha, Rafah, and Khan Younis. The heavy Israeli attacks continued despite the IDF announcing on Sunday that it would hold daily “tactical pauses” to facilitate more aid deliveries amid an international outcry as Palestinians are starving to death every day due to the Israeli siege.

The Health Ministry also said that Israeli forces killed 25 aid seekers and wounded 237. Since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, the Health Ministry has recorded the Israeli killing of 1,157 aid seekers and the wounding of 7,758.

The ministry said that the latest violence has brought its overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 59,921 and the number of wounded to 145,233. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.