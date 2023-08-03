South Africa: 300,000 firearms were seized from White Farmers following a Constitutional Court decision that required the owners to surrender their weapons.

  2. “Gun confiscation has always been the ultimate goal of every collectivist authoritarian down through history since firearms were invented…”
    — D. Parker, @ American Thinker, 8/1/23

    “Their agenda is to dispossess, enslave and kill you. Be prepared to defend your family and your property.”
    — D. Parker, @ American Thinker, 8/1/23

    Face it:

    https://i.redd.it/that-face-you-make-after-they-take-your-guns-v0-884v9wy7z0za1.jpg?s=e4bc583ea65d4a9b8bb5c5ce3afb7c75f0a0b32b

