South Africa: 300,000 firearms were seized from White Farmers following a Constitutional Court decision that required the owners to surrender their weapons.
Video: Each cross symbolizes a White Farmer who was killed life in South Africa from 2018 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/Pksm2KihB3
Posted: August 3, 2023
That seems to be the plan here in AMERICA. Wake up all the idiots from their peaceful nappy time.
“Gun confiscation has always been the ultimate goal of every collectivist authoritarian down through history since firearms were invented…”
— D. Parker, @ American Thinker, 8/1/23
“Their agenda is to dispossess, enslave and kill you. Be prepared to defend your family and your property.”
— D. Parker, @ American Thinker, 8/1/23
