BREAKING: 🇪🇸 🇮🇱 SPAIN HUMILIATES ISRAEL AND EUROVISION
Spain aired Israel’s Eurovision entry with footage of them carpet bombing Gaza.
The world is so tired of Israel.
pic.twitter.com/iogjMoORcE
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 7, 2025
