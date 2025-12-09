Spain aired Israel’s Eurovision entry with footage of them carpet bombing Gaza. The world is so tired of Israel.

BREAKING: 🇪🇸 🇮🇱 SPAIN HUMILIATES ISRAEL AND EUROVISION Spain aired Israel’s Eurovision entry with footage of them carpet bombing Gaza. The world is so tired of Israel.

pic.twitter.com/iogjMoORcE — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 7, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



