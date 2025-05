Speaker Mike johnson says he has “Sympathy” for members of congress trading stocks “I have some sympathy, look, at least let them engage in some stock trading so that they can continue to take care of their family”

Speaker Mike johnson says he has "Sympathy" for members of congress trading stocks "I have some sympathy, look, at least let them engage in some stock trading so that they can continue to take care of their family"

