Report: Hamas Says Witkoff Promised to Lift Gaza Blockade in Exchange for Edan Alexander

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Hamas is claiming that President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff promised them that the US would lift Israel’s Gaza blockade in exchange for the release of Israeli-American IDF captive Edan Alexander but “threw [the deal] in the trash” after Alexander’s release.

From DropSiteNews, “Hamas Says Witkoff Personally Promised to Lift Gaza Blockade in Exchange for Edan Alexander”:

A senior Hamas official told Drop Site that the group received a direct commitment from Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that two days after the release of U.S. citizen and Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, the Trump administration would compel Israel to lift the Gaza blockade and allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory. Witkoff, according to the official, also promised that Trump would make a public call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for negotiations aimed at achieving a “permanent ceasefire.”

“It was a deal,” said Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau who has previously engaged in direct talks with U.S. officials. He said the pledge was made by “Witkoff, himself.” In an interview with Drop Site, Naim said the agreement was: “If we release [Alexander], Trump will speak out thanking Hamas for its gesture, obliging Israel on the second day to open the borders and allow aid to come into Gaza, and [Trump would] call for an immediate ceasefire and to go for negotiations to end the war.”

“He did nothing of this,” Naim added. “They didn’t violate the deal. They threw it in the trash.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Israeli officials have suggested that targeting Sinwar would soften Hamas’s stance in negotiations, claiming the Qassam commander was enforcing a hard line. Hamas has not confirmed Sinwar’s death, and Naim dismissed the idea that killing him would have any impact. “I think this is part of the Israeli strategy, but it has proven that this strategy is failing for 17 months. They have killed Yahya Sinwar, they have killed Deif, they have killed Marwan Issa. They have killed a lot of leaders and no one has witnessed a clear breakdown, not only in the negotiation, but also in the whole battle, the whole fighters, tactics and strategies,” Naim said. “The decision of the negotiations is not a one man show decision. This is decided by a lot of people inside Gaza and outside Gaza.”

Witkoff and Adam Boehler, the White House special envoy on hostages, held several meetings in Doha this week with Israeli negotiators, as well as with regional mediators from Qatar and Egypt. While both U.S. officials publicly expressed optimism this week that a deal could be on the horizon, Naim said there has been no progress. “Zero,” he said. “Big zero.”

“They returned back to talking about the Israeli proposal or the Israeli-Witkoff proposal, as if nothing happened during the last one or two weeks, including the release of Alexander, who was released within the context of direct talks with the Americans,” Naim said. “They are insisting on gradual or partial deals. They are talking about partial deals to release some of the prisoners for a temporary ceasefire, and then to go for open negotiations without any commitment to end the war.”

Israeli news outlets reported Friday that no breakthroughs had occurred in Doha this week. YNet reported that after two days of meetings, Witkoff “has given up and is letting Israel make the decisions.” The Times of Israel reported that in the face of Netanyhau’s refusal to make any concessions, “Witkoff has told other mediators that Washington doesn’t plan to force Israel to end the war in Gaza.”