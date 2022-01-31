Spotify to Add Content Advisory Warning to Podcasts That Discuss Covid-19 After Biden Surgeon General Calls For Joe Rogan to be Censored

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Sunday announced his company will be adding a content advisory warning to podcasts that discuss Covid-19.

The new advisory warning comes just one week after Joe Biden’s surgeon general called for Joe Rogan to be censored.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.” CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Last week Biden’s Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy called for Rogan’s show to be censored.

Murthy complained that social media companies are not doing enough to ‘stop the spread’ of Covid misinformation before calling on Spotify to silence Joe Rogan.

“A critical part of how we get through this pandemic” is “limiting the spread of misinformation” from shows like Joe Rogan, Murthy said on Tuesday.

Video via Grabien News:

The “surgeon general” @vivek_murthy: “Critical part of how we get through this pandemic” is “limiting the spread of misinformation” from shows like @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xexarsaNDN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2022

Gateway Pundit