Thanks to Zuckerberg and Gates: Your Meat, Vegetables, and Pets are Being ‘Injected with mRNA by Amy Mek

Hunters were the first people to discover that they were injecting moose and deer with the mRNA vaccines against Covid.

A former subsidiary of Pfizer, Zoetis, has already injected 100 million animals with mRNA in the United States, explained Dr. Bryan Ardis during an interview on Diamond and Silk’s show.

According to the doctor, our pets might also receive mRNA vaccines. “This mRNA technology is funded by the foundation of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. They have been doing this all over the country for a year and a half.”

Why isn’t anyone talking about it?

Dr. Ardis referred to magazines for hunters. "I am not a hunter, but hunters have known all along. I didn't know about it."

“When I found out, I was like, why isn’t anyone talking about it?” said Dr. Ardis.

100 million shots in meat and vegetables

Zuckerberg and his wife funded a study in which 100 white-tailed deer received a Pfizer PCR test and mRNA vaccine through Zoetis. “Subsequently, 100 million shots were given to animals. Nobody knew about it, and nobody talked about it.”

A hunter who kills a deer and thinks the meat is organic may be disappointed. Ardis went on to say that Gavi (Bill Gates) is into injecting mRNA into vegetables such as tomatoes, avocados, and lettuce.