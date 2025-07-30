The 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia generated a tsunami alert for the entire Pacific coastpic.twitter.com/WkUGeNkYXQ
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 30, 2025
One thought on “The 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia generated a tsunami alert for the entire Pacific coast”
Tesla warned us about “earthquake weapons” over a hundred years ago. How advanced do you think the technology is now? And what lovely timing!
To say a statement like that is pure “conspiracy theory nonsense” is to be supremely ignorant & naive considering all the scientific discussions & writings that have been put forward about the subject for decades now. And the same ignorant & naive people who would call you a “conspiracy nutjob” would not even acknowledge that, at least even in theory, it would be the perfect weapon to use & blame on “an act of god/Nature”. A weapon once perfected that would be FAR less costly in terms of everything (time, money, logistics, manpower, etc) & would get the job done way more quickly, efficiently & cleanly than any conventional methods thus far. Just think, if you haven’t already, how quickly an entire nation could be brought to it’s knees by such a weapon. Well in fact, we already know that the weather has been weaponized (I posted links to a military paper written a few decades ago specifically on this subject earlier in the comments) so an “earthquake weapon” is really only part of the arsenal of “natural disaster” weapons which can be conveniently disguised as “climate change”. Parrot mockery & ignore this subject to your peril plebians!