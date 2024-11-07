The Australian Government announced today it will be illegal for people under 16 to use social media. The question of how social media sites will verify the age of users still hasn’t been answered.

"Should Australians be prepared for having their faces scanned to use social media?"
The Australian Government announced today it will be illegal for people under 16 to use social media. The question of how social media sites will verify the age of users still hasn't been… pic.twitter.com/FCUji9kriV
— Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 7, 2024
Ha, she says “These platforms know their users better than anyone.” So does that mean that sites I visit have a profound understanding of who I am and know me infinitely better than anyone close to me? And the platforms get to decide what info comes to me!! Geez, it’s getting less and less human by the day and she seems to be leading the parade.
