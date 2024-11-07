Thousands of migrants hurry to illegally cross into US fearing border shutdown after Trump wins White House

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Just as former President Donald Trump was declared the victor in Tuesday’s presidential election, about 100 illegal immigrants rushed across the border at Eagle Pass, TX, fearing Trump will shut down the southern border and stop the invasion, the New York Post reported.

The migrants, who came from countries in Central and South America, were wet from their journey through the Rio Grande River. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, it’s the beginning of a border rush prompted by Trump’s promise to close the border and deport illegal immigrants.

Unaccompanied children were among the migrants. If they arrive alone, they can be processed as asylum seekers after they’ve been seen by the people at the Health and Human Services Department. Then they are distributed to sponsors, and many are not accounted for after that. CBP agents gathered this latest group together and sent them on a bus to be processed.

Trump emphasized border security throughout this presidential campaign. He vowed to restore the border policies that President Joe Biden eliminated in the early days of his administration and promised to carry out a mass deportation of millions of illegal immigrants.

During a victory speech in the early hours Wednesday morning, Trump pledged to “fix” and “seal up” the US borders to the north and south, while supporting legal immigration. In the last days of the campaign, 200 retired Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials endorsed Trump for president and said he was committed to securing the border while Vice President Kamala Harris was not.

“We’re going to have to seal up those borders and we’re going to have to let people come into our country. We want people to come back in, but we have to let them come back in, but they have to come back in legally,” said Trump.

A caravan of some 2,000 migrants is fast approaching the border while another 3,000 men, women and children just left from within Mexico this week for the southern border.

Trump has told his rally audiences that he will close the border to illegal immigrants, deport those who are already here and invoke the death penalty for illegal immigrants who kill Americans or police officers. However during the Biden-Harris administration, deportation of illegal immigrants dropped by 74 percent.

Reports of sex trafficking of migrant children has tripled under Biden-Harris administration, according to federal Health and Human Service Department records and CBP has warned that children are being exploited by cartels.

“If Trump wins, they are gonna try to get here before he’s in office,” a source told The Post. “It’s one last f–k you to America.” Another contact joked: “We knew that was coming because they want to get in before ‘orange bad man’ wins.”