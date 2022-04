‘The city completely lost its shine’: Expats vent about Shanghai’s strict Covid measures

CNN

In Shanghai, once seen as a haven for foreigners, there is a sudden rush to get out. Harsh Covid restrictions are not only crushing social freedoms and grounding businesses to a halt in the financial hub, but they’re also making access to basic necessities near impossible for some. CNN’s David Culver talks to quarantined expats about what they’re experiencing.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/04/21/shanghai-china-covid-expat-exodus-culver-dnt-ac360-vpx.cnn