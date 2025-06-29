The Department of Homeland Security is giving $94,000,000 in grants to Jewish orgs to “combat So-called antisemitism.” In other words, they’re giving $94 million to protect Zionists.
They have money to protect Zionists, but They don't have money to feed the poor.
# Deport ,… pic.twitter.com/emw20qrTBL
— Apartheid Review (@ApartheidReview) June 28, 2025
Old story; still, vinegar in wound.
