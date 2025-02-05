HOLY SHIIIT. The FBI just revealed that 5,000 out of their 13,000 agents were focused on January 6th protestors.
39% of the entire bureau, for this: pic.twitter.com/12ToM6I7CL
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 4, 2025
