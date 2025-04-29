The Israeli soldier asks “Are you Palestinian?” “Yes.” “Get back behind that line. That is the limit for Palestinians.” The only democracy in the Middle East..

— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) April 28, 2025

