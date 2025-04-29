In a new BBC documentary "The Settlers", Louis Theroux interviews settler activist Daniella Weiss about Israel’s illegal settlement of the occupied West Bank and similar plans for Gaza.
Theroux calls Weiss' comment that she "does not think" about Palestinian towns "sociopathic". pic.twitter.com/QGnJ1KfzM8
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 28, 2025
2 thoughts on “In a new BBC documentary “The Settlers”, Louis Theroux interviews settler activist Daniella Weiss about Israel’s illegal settlement of the occupied West Bank and similar plans for Gaza.”
Another demon getting air-time.
I don’t follow Max Igan, and I’ve only watched the first 3 minutes here, but they are a strong indication of the peoples’ rage:
https://rumble.com/v6sp98h-max-igan-evil-against-integrity.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=2
Yeah, we have to go beyond yelling, but until then…
.
Tyranny Related:
Israel Advances Legislation Imposing One-Year Detention for Public Display of Palestinian Flag:
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-advances-legislation-imposing-one-year-detention-for-public-display-of-palestinian-flag/
.