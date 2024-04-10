The loss of a million+ Ukrainians in the US proxy war against Russia is “extremely good value for money”.
US led NATO didn’t weaken Russia. Their military is now stronger than ever. NATO can’t even find ammo for Ukraine while Russia is dominating the war. pic.twitter.com/egogBOjWoJ
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) April 10, 2024
Posted: April 10, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “The loss of a million+ Ukrainians in the US proxy war against Russia is “extremely good value for money”.”
Heart of Ice Demon.
.