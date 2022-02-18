Posted: February 18, 2022 Categories: Music The Phantoms – This is a War Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “The Phantoms – This is a War”
This is like my commit to the war, but I’m on the side of Henry and the BOR.
Thank you much, Joe. I looked up the lyrics. Powerful. Especially these:
Power poisons the heart
It changes it from within
Deception lives in the dark
But you can’t hide from your sins
This is a war
And our blood will draw the battle lines
This is a war
And our blood will draw the battle lines
We will stand
We will fight
.