2 thoughts on “The Phantoms – This is a War

    1. Thank you much, Joe. I looked up the lyrics. Powerful. Especially these:

      Power poisons the heart
      It changes it from within
      Deception lives in the dark
      But you can’t hide from your sins

      This is a war
      And our blood will draw the battle lines
      This is a war
      And our blood will draw the battle lines

      We will stand
      We will fight

