CRACKDOWN RAMPS UP: Ottawa Police Clash with Truckers As They Make Mass Arrests – Begin Smashing Windows to Forcefully Remove Protesters from Vehicles

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

As the Trucker Convoy begins its third week, Ottawa police have mobilized in full force to crackdown on the protesters.

On Friday, police set up a perimeter around the protest zone and moved in to begin making mass arrests.

Access to Parliament Hill was blocked off overnight and a large number of police and armored vehicles arrived on the scene.

Their numbers grew throughout the morning.

Police presence is growing in the area near the freedom protest in Ottawa. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/BoyoP6PZjZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

Once the officers had gathered, they began their descent into the protest zone. A massive line of Police clashed with protesters as they methodically pushed forward to corral the convoy.

Dozens of brave protesters, many of which were veterans, stood their ground and refused to budge as the line of officers continued to bear down on them.

Police and freedom protestors clash. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/OF9ctey14V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

The police were making arrests as they went, forcefully grabbing individuals who had been separated from their groups.

In one video, officers can be seen forcing a protester to the ground and kicking him once he is down.

Bystanders attempt to intervene, but the officers form a barricade around the man to block their action from view.

Police in Ottawa are hitting protesters to the ground and kneeing them. pic.twitter.com/Kr2L0t7dyB — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Officers then made their way into the convoy itself, where all of the vehicles are blockading the streets.

Armed police are removing people from their vehicles in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/81AmSBXkuf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Some people willingly got out of their vehicles when they were surrounded by officers, but others reportedly had their windows smashed out as they were forcibly removed.

One man, who has been at the protests for over a week, was removed after officers broke 3 of his windows to get him out of his vehicle.

This is Nick, he has been here a week. He just got arrested. Nick says they broke three of his windows to get him out of his car #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/s6tvSfG7qI — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 18, 2022

It’s no wonder the Ottawa Police are keeping journalists out of the area by threatening them with jail time, this is getting ugly – and fast.

This is what happens with a tin pot, two-faced tyrant like Trudeau is in charge. It’s Canada’s Tiananmen Square moment.

There are snipers on the roof of the Senate and one of the Rideau Centre buildings. This is near the police line and at Rideau and Sussex #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/qqUSQZQlhD — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 18, 2022