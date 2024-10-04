The whole world can see the genocide. Our eyes do not lie.
What is wrong with Biden & Starmer?
Arms embargo now
Boycott Israel 🇮🇱 now
Recognise Palestine 🇵🇸 today.pic.twitter.com/xAB4rtCjRA
— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) October 3, 2024
