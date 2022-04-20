Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
6 thoughts on "The Word From the Trenches – April 20, 2022"
I saw that film you mentioned, Henry, “Don’t Look Up.” I thought it was excellent and you told it well. The critics panned it (but of course!!). Guess they don’t want us knowing what we’re up against. I also took it as a kind of warning, an inside message from the film-makers and some of the actors. Maybe they were desperately trying to get this message out. It’s hard to imagine any who get millions for just one movie could actually be trying to help. Well, to be considered as ally they’d have to go very much further, like separating from toxic Hollywood, naming names, and joining the uprising for The Bill of Rights.
Heard that, DiCaprio!!?
.
Yep, that’s the one.
As for the actors and directors, I think their intent was to make the reality of the situation we are facing seem non-sensible, hence laughing as the meteor closes in.
But it is no different than what we are looking at, standing on the tracks watching the train come at you knowing it’s going to crush you but you just stand there making jokes about the engineer’s crooked mustache.
This is insanity and this is what we are dealing with.