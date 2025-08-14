Jonathan Greenblatt confirms that the ADL is working with the Trump administration to implement their “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”

  2. Biden/Tump, Left/Right. All in bed together, cuddling and kissing the ADL. All dreaming of how they can destroy The Bill of Rights. It’s a foul, evil cesspool of cruel oppressors.

