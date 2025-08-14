Jonathan Greenblatt confirms that the ADL is working with the Trump administration to implement their “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”
This foreign operative has no business being anywhere near the US government.
pic.twitter.com/8CJEXaGexO
— Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 10, 2025
2 thoughts on “Jonathan Greenblatt confirms that the ADL is working with the Trump administration to implement their “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.””
In other (truthful) words, implement NOAHIDE!
Biden/Tump, Left/Right. All in bed together, cuddling and kissing the ADL. All dreaming of how they can destroy The Bill of Rights. It’s a foul, evil cesspool of cruel oppressors.
.