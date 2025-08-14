Why is Netanyahu addressing Iran in English? Because it's not meant for Iran, it's meant for America. That's where this propaganda is aimed. Never been more obvious.pic.twitter.com/gs5idvVLcv
— Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) August 13, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Why is Netanyahu addressing Iran in English? Because it's not meant for Iran, it's meant for America. That's where this propaganda is aimed. Never been more obvious.pic.twitter.com/gs5idvVLcv
— Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) August 13, 2025
One thought on “Why is Netanyahu addressing Iran in English? Because it’s not meant for Iran, it’s meant for America. That’s where this propaganda is aimed. Never been more obvious.”
The warlord blatantly rubs it in their faces by drinking water like that as he sucks all the water from the people of the Middle East dry and dehydrates the population to death for his own gratification. The crimes against humanity that Bennie is committing is absolutely horrifying. He’s truly one sick son of a b*tch.
How can people be afraid of one small man like him? Why are people allowing this scumbag to walk the Earth? He bleeds just like you or I. He’s not a god and the people need to stop treating him like he is one. If anything he’s a demon from the bowels of Hell. Arrest the bastard or get rid of him!