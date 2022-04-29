8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 29, 2022

  3. 71 winds will start soon, said we would get some rain yet I don’t see it. We did get a bit of rain last evening.

    Reply

  6. “Nowhere in the Bill of Rights are the words ‘unless inconvenient’ to be found. … The Bill of Rights is the bone structure of the living and breathing United States of America. Compromise the Bill of Rights, and the United States is nothing but a corpse awaiting decay and a return to dust.”
    — A.E. Samaan

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*