Archive: TWFTT 2-15-22
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 15, 2022”
39 degrees
Mostly sunny and windy
Chemtrails
Remember that Ottawa cormorant we saw spewing out his lies last week, about the trucker convoy there? Well, an extensive assortment of msm propaganda outlets are reporting he has resigned! Take your pick! Ottawa Police Chief, Peter Sloly Resigns
Check this typical jew BS out –
CANADIAN MP INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO OUTLAW HOLOCAUST DENIAL – https://www.bitchute.com/video/mbGmVpvOOF5H/
Remember that in jewish Bolshevik Russia anti-semitism was made a crime that was punishable by the death penalty. This kind of thing in Canada is merely another step (among many others already in place & to come) on the way back to this. Also keep in mind that in the US Bush Jr already allowed the 7 Noahide Laws to be recognized & “put on the books as policy” although unbeknownst to the average “citizen”. Under the Noahide Laws a goyim can be beheaded for breaking the “law”. “Conspiracy theory” revelations (mainly from shill fatboy Alex Jones) about large numbers of guillotines being stockpiled at locations possibly linked with newly constructed FEMA camps a few years back added fuel to the flames of that fire.
Maybe someone can post that bitchute link as a standalone article for comment.
Ally, you more than likely already know about the hell they put Ernst Zundel and David Irving through in Canada. The you-know-whoish lobby is nasty here. Search those 2 names on bitchute. I am glad you posted this link. It has been a good reminder that Canada is nowhere near done with the covid (doesn’t exist) lie, because the occupation force here, which calls itself the government, is infested with the vermin.
And, I wanted to use this opportunity to give a heart felt thank you, to Henry, for today’s broadcast. He always goes over and above and gives his all. Today was no exception. Lots of love. Thank you.