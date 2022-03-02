Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-2-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 2, 2022”
43 degrees and cloudy
Breezy too
And muddy
….you are really irritating me hahahaha
If it’s going to be winter
I prefer it to be frozen instead of muddy 🙂
A good sized chunk of life I worked in mud 😉
Didn’t see any, mosquitoes, Robins, or trees budding though 🙂