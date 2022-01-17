Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 1-17-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 17, 2022”
Sh!t
I thought it was Sunday
I opened a can of pickled jalapenos last night… paid dearly this moanin!!!! LOL
How to spot a communist
https://youtu.be/SkYl_AH-qyk