ISRAEL’S HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF AMERICAN MEDIA EXPLAINED…
It’s a coup. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is ranked as one of the world's 2nd richest person has executed a massive, rapid takeover of US mainstream media through his proxy, son David Ellison, and enacting a massive… pic.twitter.com/NUJmhA29gm
— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 4, 2026
One thought on “ISRAEL’S HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF AMERICAN MEDIA EXPLAINED…”
I’m not promoting Samaan, just his quote here:
“The Bill of Rights is the United States. The United States is the Bill of Rights. Compromise the Bill of Rights and you dissolve the very foundation upon which the Union stands… Nowhere in the Bill of Rights are the words ‘unless inconvenient’ to be found.”
— Historian, A. E. Samaan
.