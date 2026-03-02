Trump Expects His Iran War To Last ‘Four Weeks or So’

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

President Trump said in an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday that he expects his new war with Iran to last “four weeks or so” as US and Israeli strikes continue to pound Iran and Iranian missiles and drones continue to make an impact in Israel and target US bases in the region.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It’s always been about a four-week process, so – as strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks – or less,” the president said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is racing to deplete Iran’s ability to fire missiles and drones before its stockpiles of interceptors run out. The US military used an enormous number of THAAD, Patriot, and SM-3 interceptors defending Israel and its base in Qatar during the 12-Day War, and is now using many more in the current war.

President Trump oversees the US attacks on Iran at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 28, 2026. (White House photo by Daniel Torok)

Trump also addressed the three US troops who were killed by an Iranian attack on a US base in Kuwait, the first US deaths acknowledged by US Central Command. “They’re great people. And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous – it could happen again,” he said.

The president also said that he expects more Americans to be killed in a short video statement he released later in the day. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump “acknowledged that the three casualties were the first in his second term” because no Americans were killed during the attack on Venezuela, but two US National Guard soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed by a member of Syria’s security forces in an attack in Palmyra, Syria, in December.

So far, the president has not delivered a lengthy address to the American people about the war and hasn’t held a press briefing. Senior Trump administration officials were also notably absent from Sunday news shows, as they are likely afraid to answer questions about the rationale for starting the war since they have made blatantly false or unproven claims to justify the attack.