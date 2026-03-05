Congress just voted to kill the bill that would expose slush funds used to pay off sexual harassment cases by members of Congress
The results were 357-65
Both parties voted to cover up these slush funds
The resolution would have required the Ethics Committee to publicly… pic.twitter.com/QQkNmITSRQ
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 5, 2026
Once again, what do you expect? Criminals don’t incriminate themselves. They all need to go. They need to be jailed and replaced with new blood that puts America and their constituents FIRST!