Israeli Gen : We will sell Air Defence system to the whole world
Journalist : But we don’t have a production line
Israeli General : We have 1.4 Billion Indians to work for us 🤯
This is embarrassing. Is this what Israel thinks of India? pic.twitter.com/CYRYGXOqIO
— Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) March 3, 2026
Yep, the Talmudic “2800 slaves per Jew” agenda…. And unlike most of the rest of east and southeast Asia that opposes the Zionist state, India’s govt. supports this evil (and not just because India’s Hindus hate Muslims…Hindu “gods” Shiva and Kali support death and destruction….ever hear of the Thugee cult?)