OMG CNN accidentaly confessed live on TV the massive censorship Israel doing for damage and optics control :
"We're not showing you that, because the Israeli government doesn't allow us or want us to show where that may have come from." pic.twitter.com/IZKOQNfQsJ
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 4, 2026
One thought on “CNN accidentally confessed live on TV the massive censorship Israel doing for damage and optics control :”
The horror shows roll on, day, after day, after day. Oh the swift timing, so smoothly they move us from the global Olympics to global ever-expanding war, this time with the spotlight on Iran. And in the backgroud the primaries loom promising better representation and a better world. How many times will people be fooled and/or allow themselves to be lied to, as if either side has our interests in mind? No, it’s only the war machine and how much it can capture, both for Israel and those under its dictates.
And how the sweet and complicit media presents the new war, painting it with nobility and forthcoming victory. Then, of course, we’re given the mixing of the issues; they bring in the cruel treatments Iranians have had to endure and of course focus on the oppression of women while feigning that they don’t know that’s part of the game, the game to keep hate alive, a game that could have been ended decades ago had the world-controllers wanted to end it. But no. It serves a purpose. I mean after all, how can they get the world to approve of murdering others if they first don’t get us to hate those others? And if the US and Israel are so concerned about women’s rights and well-being, why then did they just bomb a girl’s school, with over a hundred young women slaughtered with many now burried under bomb rubble?
I feel sick that what I write is old news, old perspectives, for we see the repeating of the same scenarios over and over again. And worse… we see those who fall for it, buy in, going on as if all this evil is normal, or at least, necessary. Have our minds become so small and narrow that we can no longer see the goodness we are entitled to and know that that goodness is ever available for all who embrace it and pursue it? One is hard-pressed to face such insanity as the theft of goodness is being stolen from innocents.
