US Senator Lindsey Graham just committed treason on national television. “I’m not with you, I’m with Israel, until my dying day.” Siding with a foreign nation over Americans is TREASON. Citizen Grand Juries are a simple way to make all the treason end.

One thought on “US Senator Lindsey Graham just committed treason on national television. “I’m not with you, I’m with Israel, until my dying day.” Siding with a foreign nation over Americans is TREASON. Citizen Grand Juries are a simple way to make all the treason end.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*