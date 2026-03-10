US Senator Lindsey Graham just committed treason on national television.
“I’m not with you, I’m with Israel, until my dying day.”
Siding with a foreign nation over Americans is TREASON.
Citizen Grand Juries are a simple way to make all the treason end. pic.twitter.com/kmDOazaSlg
— The General (@1776General_) March 10, 2026
That dying day can’t come soon enough.
What a psychotic, treasonous piece of sh&t!