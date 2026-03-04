Posted: March 4, 2026 Categories: Videos U.S. Commanders Are Telling Our Troops WHAT!?!?! Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “U.S. Commanders Are Telling Our Troops WHAT!?!?!”
Some pin the demise of the intelligence of many (not all) of the US people on the Zionist pastors and affirm that they played the biggest part in making many love Israel and fight its wars. Who can disagree? They told the people it’s what God would want.
Sick persuasion wielded by controlling religion wielded by well-paid pastors.
Be not persuaded. Be un-persuaded.
Right on, Galen! As a true believer on Christ, I say you are absolutely correct….these folks are under (2 Thessalonians chapter 2) “strong delusion, that they believe a lie”….and they think they’ll avoid the so-called “end times” by being “raptured”….more strong delusion! I’ve been “un-persuaded” for many years, since 9-11 for sure.
I know you’ve been on the front-lines of this for a long, long time. Yours is a strong voice ever separating Christ’s message from those who interpret it into a gross distortion of self-interest for greedy gain and cruel control. Thanks, DL.
