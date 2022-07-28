Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 7-28-22
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 28, 2022”
75 and partly cloudy.
77 cloudy
Did you get rain?
Some yet it’s hit and miss. Hopefully more tonight?
69, sun
Remember when the pigs stood with the people against tyranny? Either do I.