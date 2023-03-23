The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-23-23

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-23-23

  2. I called in at least 7 times. The last time the recording said I was the only one on the call in line. couldn’t hear anything every time I called in.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*