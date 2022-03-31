3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 31, 2022

  1. 37, sun, mega chemtrails
    I spoke with someone today that never heard the term chemtrail, didn’t have a clue about all those white lines crisscrossing in the sky. I kid you not

  3. I went to the big city today. Walmart has zero eggs on the shelves…for the past two weeks. Another store in town has a 2 carton limit per customer.

    Gas price here $4.55 per gallon (no ethanol)

