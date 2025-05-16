My brother Theo Von calls out the Genocide in Gaza and feels ashamed of our country's complicity.
A lot of people are finally waking up and speaking out. pic.twitter.com/DoIeG6d9Mh
— Joseph Muztich 🇺🇸 (@josephMuztich) May 15, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
My brother Theo Von calls out the Genocide in Gaza and feels ashamed of our country's complicity.
A lot of people are finally waking up and speaking out. pic.twitter.com/DoIeG6d9Mh
— Joseph Muztich 🇺🇸 (@josephMuztich) May 15, 2025