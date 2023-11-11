“There will be control.”
President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, admits the EU’s new CBDC—the digital euro—will be used to impose control.
EU citizens already face imprisonment or fines for engaging in cash transactions above €1000, but the introduction of… pic.twitter.com/glp7YHrMZa
Posted: November 11, 2023
Ahhhh so “terrorists”, who make up 0.00000000-something-% of any population, using a few hundred euros to finance truck bombings are what these creatures are using to justify imposing ALL of this digital control on the whole population of the planet? Anybody using common sense can clearly see now that these “terrorist acts” give them exactly what they’ve always wanted. Can people in general not put 2 & 2 together these days? Obviously not! These control freaks need to be ELIMINATED for the REAL betterment of this planet! SAVE THE PLANET – KILL THE TYRANTS ASAP!!!