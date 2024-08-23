They are killing Palestinians as a gesture of love for their wives and girlfriends
Israeli soldier records himself blowing up buildings for his wife, saying "to wipe off the memory of Amalek" and "take revenge of the gentiles."
Is it ok to call it genocide now? pic.twitter.com/xreYeqht5g
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) August 22, 2024
hey guys this is our future if we don’t get some guts and stand against this if not this is what they are going to be doing to us American nationals soon.
however the biggest mistake that we could possibly make that would make this possible for them IT’S IF WE ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO TURN IN OUR GUNS DON’T DO IT.
gun control is the main cause of Genocide.