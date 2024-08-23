Oregon group gives $30,000 for non-citizen homebuyers in taxpayer-funded downpayment scheme

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

The Hacienda Community Development Corp (CDC) is behind a taxpayer-funded down payment assistance scheme that provides cash to non-citizens to buy homes in Oregon while refusing the same deal to American citizens. Hacienda CDC reportedly gives a $30,000 down payment assistance for eligible new homebuyers through their Camino a Casa program.

“Clients work closely with financial coaches and HUD-certified housing counselors throughout the entirety of the homebuying process. In addition to mortgage readiness and financial fitness workshops, we provide various opportunities for down-payment assistance,” the organization states.

Oregon Citizens asks, “What do you think Oregon friends? Should non citizens and undocumented citizens be given $30,000 for down payments to buy a home here in the state of Oregon? Check out the requirements!”

To be eligible for the largesse, individuals must be non-citizens of the United States. Republican Oregon state Rep. Ed Diehl confirmed with the Daily Caller that according to his research, the information about eligibility being limited to non-citizens is correct.

“American citizens in Oregon are struggling to find and buy a home. We have a severe housing shortage in this state. I am appalled that the hard-earned, limited tax dollars of Oregonians are being used to prioritize home ownership for certain non-US citizens. Oregon can’t end this state-sponsored discrimination soon enough,” Diehl told the Daily Caller.

Hacienda CDC gets some of its funding from the Economic Equity Investment Program (EEIP), an equity project established through the Economic Equity Investment Act (SB 1579), passed by the Oregon assembly in 2022. The organization is getting millions in Oregon state taxpayer money as well as federal taxes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The EEIP was supposed to limit its grants to organizations promoting equity goals and to individuals deemed in need of money to buy land or properties. In 2024, the state legislature “invested” another $8 million to the EEIP to fund organizations, including Hacienda CDC, that provide “culturally responsive services to support economic stability, self-sufficiency, wealth building, and economic equity among disadvantaged individuals, families, businesses, and communities.”

Critics told the Daily Caller that the word “disadvantaged” has given free reign to organizations like Hacienda CDC to base business decisions on the race and citizenship status of those who apply for money. Non-citizens are automatically considered to be disadvantaged. But the organization might be contravening its contract with the state by not providing funding to actual citizens, noted the Daily Caller. The contract states:

“Recipient shall consider all eligible beneficiaries (meeting 2 or more economic equity risk factors) as described in Exhibit A and shall not refuse to work with individuals, families, businesses, or communities based on protected class considerations.” US citizens should also be in line for assistance, according to the EEIP guidelines.

Oregon, like much of the US. is in the midst of a housing crisis. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has addressed this problem by proposing a massive housing project financed by the federal government, that includes a $25,000 grant for first-term home buyers.

The Oregon solution would seem to go one step further than that by providing $30,000 – but only for those who are non-citizens. The state has consistently been ranked as one of the most dangerous places to live in the United States.