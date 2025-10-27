Thomas Massie explains how the COVID lockdowns helped to create the inflation we're now seeing in grocery stores:
"If during COVID you're paying people to stay home and not plant apple trees, you're affecting the price of apples five years from now."
— Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) October 26, 2025
So he embraced the “Covid” narrative? Just wondering.
