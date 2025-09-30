“Three hundred students are being barred from registering for courses at Northwestern University because they refused to take an antisemitism course…” pic.twitter.com/zFjCDBbjVG
— Henri Fjord (@henri_fjord) September 29, 2025
2 thoughts on ““Three hundred students are being barred from registering for courses at Northwestern University because they refused to take an antisemitism course…””
I hope these students win their fight against what is nothing less than COMPELLED INDOCTRINATION!!
Then again, I’d also like them to see the toxicity of the whole university system. Can academia be saved/restored to ethics? I do not know.
On a related note… Yesterday I saw that they want to start “wellness checks” on children who are being home-schooled. Seems there’s no territory they don’t desire to invade.
I am so glad my daughter recently married a manly man who did NOT attend college, but instead learned various skills (he’s a diner cook, and has a knack for fixing auto issues). As for “wellness checks” for home school children…. Do NOT Comply! But after all, to the criminal psycho “elite” parasites, public school kids with various sicko behaviors are “healthy” so they want really healthy home school kids to be really unhealthy! More controlable that way….