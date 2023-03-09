.@HillaryClinton: "Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today." pic.twitter.com/FAguBudrgu
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023
3 thoughts on “Tom Elliott Tweet regarding Hillary”
Forget the climate lie, but here she is, ever pushing the divide.
Hillary, you will not pit me against my brothers, fathers, uncles, grandfathers. If you think our men haven’t suffered as much under this tyranny as our women have, you’ve got it backwards. It’s a travesty. But many have had enough and are coming back strong and ready to fight. You do not know the debt we owe to these men, and those who came before them and would not back down. Hillary, go away!!
what a word salad of bullshit , but than again its the war mongering democracy she pushes
Does she even understand the words that are coming out of her mouth?
She’s making about as much sense as Grandpa Joe. Those two demented freaks ought to get a room together in the old folks home, lock the door and throw away the key.