TOMIEKIA JOHNSON REPORTS: Trans-identified male murderer Dana Rivers antagonizes female inmates in women’s Chowchilla prison

By Tomiekia Johnson – The Postmillennial

Dana Rivers, a trans-identified male who murdered a lesbian couple and their son in 2016, then set their house ablaze in an attempt to cover up the murder, has been sentenced to serve out the life sentence in the Central California Correctional Facility in Chowchilla, Calif. Rivers, who butchered women, now serves time among them. Rivers serve time leading up to the trial and conviction in the Santa Rita Jail. This is the result of a 2021 law in California that allows inmates to “self-ID” as whatever sex they choose. Tomiekia Johnson is an inmate at Chowchilla, and shared her experience of being incarcerated alongside Rivers.

Incarcerated women clamor with objection from four corners of the housing unit dayroom, where folks gather to socialize, to avoid the agonizing task of chauffeuring Dana Rivers—formerly David Warfield—around the grounds of the Central California Women’s facility where he is housed with a fretful female population.

This is thanks to Senate Bill 132, authored by perverter of law, San Francisco’s state senator Scott Wiener. It allows men who have nefarious intentions for incarcerated women to self-identify as anything other than a man and to live with women. We women were never informed or asked if we were okay being housed with men far more dangerous than our worst abusers.

These SB132 men have murdered, kidnapped, forcibly orally copulated, beat, and raped women and men before. One man raped and killed men while housed in the men’s prison. Now they are incarcerated with us.

California has made being at near constant risk of vile violation unavoidable in an already overcrowded women’s prison.

Dana Rivers’ crimes

Self-identified biker chick Rivers was convicted of murdering a lesbian married couple and their 19-year-old son, which was classified as a hate crime against women.

Now he wants women to make his life behind bars easy for him. Still on the knife’s edge after shooting his “friend” Charlotte Reed twice, then stabbing her 44 times, Rivers wants to kick his feet up and have women wait on him.

Rivers also shot and stabbed Reed’s wife Patricia White to death, and shot their son Benny to death, in his back, as he tried to escape the slice and dicer. 37 of the 44 stab wounds inflicted upon Reed obliterated her face until she was unrecognizable.

Judge Scott Patton said that River’s killings were “the most depraved crime I ever handled in the criminal justice system in 33 years,” reported Susannah Luthi at the Washington Free Beacon.

Some say Judge Patton “purposely fumbled over whether Rivers was going to be housed at San Quentin men’s prison or a women’s prison,” Amie Ichikawa, Project Director of Woman ii Woman told me during a 15 minute GTL prison phone conversation about the emotional ordeal.

“I told these people he is going to CCWf!”

After the 42-fake, monster Rivers, whose demonic butchery starkly resembles the stabbings of Bryan Koehberger, who is alleged to have stabbed four Idaho college students in one fell sweep, “was passed to CCWF.”

“The judicial system is well aware of the challenges Rivers presents to female inmates and custody staff,” said Jennifer Barboa, who was housed in the Santa Rita jail with Rivers for three years.

Barboa said she saw firsthand: Rivers in a “red jumpsuit, shackled and escorted with at least five deputies everywhere he went. They put very dangerous people in red—it’s the highest security level.”

When Rivers first arrived to Barboa’s pod, deputies shooed her away, demanding she quickly return to her cell. Barboa was a porter who served meals to jailed women in the pod. “Rivers came in walking like a man trying to intimidate people,” Barboa said. “He ended up in Administrative Segregation for fighting the cops and the women inmates.” Barboa asked a question that has many incarcerated women and staff bemused, “why is it men like Rivers are allowed to live in a women’s prison that are categorized as level I, II, III, IV, and he is a level IV? They wouldn’t house him in a level I, II, or III men’s prison, so why does he get to be housed with level I women?” When I asked a free-world staff why CDCr is so comfortable placing women at life threatening risk with men like Rivers, he sharply retorted asking a bigger question, “why didn’t he get the death penalty?” What it’s like for the women now living with Rivers Our housing units have exercise equipment that was acquired during lock downs over the last three years. It was evening dayroom, and I was on the elliptical when Rivers rolled his prop wheelchair up—he parked adjacently. I turned quickly to hop off, nearly twisting my ankle. I bit my tongue and kept moving, relieved my athletic agility saved me from injury. Rivers has rolled in front of me while jogging the facility yard a few times. Once I hit a certain apex he pretended he needed to use the port-a-potty, water cooler, access the clinic, or grab shade from the bushes he sat between, waiting to roll out in my path. “They can’t break your spirit so now they want to break your body,” said Woman ii Woman’s Amie Ichikawa. Another bright afternoon, women were working in the dayroom when one of the workers could be heard complaining about Rivers. Women were repulsed, describing how Rivers used the dayroom bathroom and left a trail of feces from the bathroom to the microwave. With feces on his hands, he removed a woman’s food from the microwave. Women were so upset that one peer found it necessary to tell me her elderly friend was at her appointment in the clinic when the nurse uncharacteristically made an announcement, “everyone needs to reschedule your appointments due to a difficult patient taking up a lot of time and didn’t have an appointment.” The waiting women were so irritated they waited an hour to see who the “difficult” inmate was. Out rolls Rivers to no one’s surprise. Two women described the day Rivers had “a fake heart attack in the chowhall. We were locked in the hot kitchen while the whole yard was down and everyone was on the ground for an hour,” one of the women recalled. A volunteer wheelchair pusher said she volunteered to take Rivers to the canteen window only to find out it wasn’t his turn to shop. He said he gets to “bypass all processes,” and demanded the staff allow him to shop. When he didn’t have enough money, he wanted her to bypass her turn to shop so she could push him back to the unit. She tried to tell him his money wouldn’t be posted to his account yet because he didn’t give it enough time to clear, but he ignored her experience and pushed his way to the front of the line anyway. Senator Wiener has legislated special treatment for men who exploit SB132 and self-identify as non-male. Rivers isn’t the only man who walked in perfectly healthy and is now wheelchair bound and chauffeured around by women. Barboa said she caught snatches of conversations between Rivers, his lawyers, and his wife about deceptively fooling the system into thinking he is disabled, “playing the role.” While portering, Barboa said she would see Rivers “doing jump squats off the stool in his cell, pushups, burpees, and shadow kick boxing. He would show women his boobs and his behind. Then something new would be wrong with him, his side, his back, he can’t walk. He needs extra pillows.” Barboa recalled a visit with her dad where Rivers “started acting crazy with my dad! My dad called the jail as soon as he got home and told them ‘get my daughter away from him!'” Santa Rita Jail moved Barboa right away. It has become a known fact that I have been making Rivers more famous, painting the town red, blowing the whistle in national news regarding his vile behavior towards the staff and incarcerated women of CCWf. He’s been accused of everything from getting out of his prop wheelchair to punch a woman in her face, to ogling women’s asses, to bragging about still being a Deviant motorcycle gang member—about that life. It’s sad women literally hide when he emerges from his cell in need of a push somewhere. One day he tried crying and everyone ignored him. This past week I was doing pushups on the porch of our housing unit when a poor woman rolled Rivers across from me. He stiffened up, placed his hand on his face and avoided eye contact with me. I was amazed he actually looked irritated with me. I continued doing sets of 50 pushups attempting to take my mind to a peaceful place where perhaps Rivers Warfield will put down new roots in a different institution more suitable for his exacerbating needs. He has driven CCWf crazy, now it’s time to drive him out.