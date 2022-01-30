Trudeau and Family Moved to Secret Location Due to Security Reasons Amid Anti-Vax Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location on Saturday due to security reasons amid anti-vax protests.

Anti-vax protesters and truckers late Friday night descended on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The protests continued into Saturday.

According to Canadian media, Trudeau and his family were rushed out of their residence and into a secret location.

A convoy of thousands of truckers and other protesters have descended on Parliament Hill to call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions — a raucous demonstration that has police on high alert for possible violence even as organizers urge the growing crowd to be peaceful. Hundreds of protesters on foot flooded into the parliamentary precinct on Saturday in the midst of an extreme cold warning, joining a lineup of truckers that started to arrive on the scene late Friday night. Many more are expected to descend on the downtown core in the hours ahead, as truckers and their supporters leave muster points in the east and west ends of Ottawa destined for Parliament Hill. Amid security concerns, Trudeau and his family have been moved from their home to an undisclosed location in the nation’s capital, sources said.

